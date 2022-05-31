ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Resources

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (TALK)
  • Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” or “RESTORE” to 741741
  • Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org
  • The Michigan Crisis and Action Hotline: 844-446-4225
  • Mental Health Association in Michigan: www.mha-mi.org
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness – Michigan: www.namimi.org
  • Community Mental Health of Clinton-Eaton-Ingham Counties: 800-372-8460
  • LifeWays (Jackson County): 517-789-1200
  • Livingston County Community Mental Health: 517-546-4126
  • Ionia County Community Mental Health/The Right Door: 888-527-1790
  • Shiawassee Community Mental Health: 989-723-0710
  • Youth Suicide Warning Signs: www.youthsuicidewarningsigns.org
  • Association for Children’s Mental Health: www.acmh-mi.org
  • Your Life Your Voice (youth): 800-448-3000
  • Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255 – press 1
  • The Trevor Project (LGBTQ): 866-488-7386
  • Trans Lifeline (transsexual): 877-565-8860 or translifeline.org
