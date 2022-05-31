10-Foot Fire Blazes Inside of New Orleans Area Walmart on Memorial Day

Facebook via WDSU News

Video shows an intense fire blazing inside of a Walmart store in Harahan, Louisiana. Reports say that while the cause of the initial fire is unknown, a second fire actually broke out the following morning due to electrical issues caused by water on the ground.

According to reports, the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department got the report of the fire inside the Harahan Walmart at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Monday night.

attachment-IMG_3988

Video from inside of the store shows the blaze that appears to reach somewhere around 10 feet in height.

While reports say that the cause of the initial fire on Monday evening is unknown, a second fire broke out on Tuesday morning due to electrical issues that were caused by water on the ground from the night before.

attachment-IMG_3986

Reports add that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Parish Arson Division are investigating the fire.

The Harahan Walmart is reportedly closed today.

Video of Fire in New Orleans Area Walmart

See the video for yourself via WDSU News on Facebook below.