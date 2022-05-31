ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you spot the panda in this optical illusion?

 3 days ago

This optical illusion featuring a panda could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

The hidden image of the animal can reportedly only be spotted by one percent of people – but fear not as there’s a helpful trick to help you.

The mind-bending image was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick as he challenged viewers to solve the illusion.

Posting the illusion he said: “You can only like this video if you can find the hidden image in the picture.”

“Apparently only one percent of people can find it – if they can, comment because I can see nothing. Good luck.”

The image left viewers in the comments scratching their heads as they revealed their results.

“Panda – shake the screen,” user blakedeshazo7 said.

User Lee explained: “Just look down at your phone charger and up onto your screen really fast and you will see it.”

Other users, however, saw something different.

“I see two or three people hold a ball in the air,” theeonlykeke100 said.

The hidden image of the animal can reportedly only be spotted by one percent of people.
He was echoed by scotlyns_half, who said she had “found a basketball game happening.”

Meanwhile, Hectic Nick also shared a mind-blowing optical illusion that makes you view color in black and white.

It left many of his 3.9 million followers baffled as thousands expressed their confusion.

Not every commentator was able to spot the panda.
Elsewhere, an illusion reveals if you’re ready for challenges or if you have something to tell the world.

Plus, an image of a heavily pregnant personal trainer has gone viral – but can you work out why?

