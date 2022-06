Kaiden Lamar Franklin, age 5, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born in Calhoun, Georgia, July 19, 2016. Kaiden had a heart of gold and a smile that would brighten anyone’s day. He loved people and never met a stranger. Kaiden had just graduated kindergarten at Model Elementary School and was eager to start first grade. He was smart and always wanting to learn, pushed himself to be the best. He loved to be outside, things that go fast, and never scared of anything. He played with the 6U Little Devils this year, they placed second in their division, and he loved every minute of it. In his short time, he touched many hearts and will be dearly missed.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO