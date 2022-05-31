ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

In Loving Memory of Leroy Pacheco

krtnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith extreme sadness, we announce that our beloved Leroy Pacheco, age 70 of Las Vegas, NM, passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. Leroy was surrounded by his family and friends. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Mercedes Pacheco, sisters, Betty Sandoval...

krtnradio.com

krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Lucille Vigil Arvizo

Lucille Vigil Arvizo, age 68, passed away May 14, 2022. She was born January 3rd, 1954 in Springer, New Mexico to Bernave and Rebecca Vigil. She was a longtime resident of Colfax County and a beloved member of her family and the community. Lucille loved to love people. She was...
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lapis Room presents: Rollin Forever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapis Room is an art center dedicated to providing thought-provoking and beautiful works of art to the Albuquerque Old Town district. Opening Reception June 2, 5-8 p.m. Father’s Dat Reception June 19, 2-5 p.m. On view Everyday June 3-2, 2022, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

The Madness of Memory

We probably don’t need to re-litigate the famous obelisk toppling of 2020 except to remind everyone it was a logical conclusion to years of non-action on the part of the city—including a public gathering during which Mayor Alan Webber famously said he’d help bring the thing down only to, y’know, not do that.
KRQE News 13

NM Open Bowling will feature top bowlers and over 60k prize purse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Open bowling tournament is in its 18th year and has grown in prize money and prestige. Over 200 bowlers from all over the country are expected to compete in the tournament which runs at Tenpins and More in Rio Rancho August 19-21. The prize purse which was about 14 thousand dollars in year one is now over 60 thousand dollars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

Evening in Paradise on Saturday, June 4

Bernalillo County – After a two-year absence, County Commission Vice Chair Walt Benson invites the public to the annual Evening in Paradise Celebration, back and in-person on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise Blvd. NW, Albuquerque NM 87114. “It’s been two years...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and its partners are trying to sell the federal government on a development in the heart of downtown that they hope will become a hub for the emerging space industry. They’re hoping to get a slice of a billion dollars that’s up for grabs as part of the federal government’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Strong canyon winds to impact central New Mexico Wednesday night

A canyon wind will bring very strong wind gusts into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. Isolated storms will be possible from the Rio Grande Valley to eastern New Mexico Thursday. Strong to severe storms will continue to be possible in southeastern New Mexico through tonight. Meanwhile, a cold front...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KRQE News 13

2 injured in shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital. Details are extremely limited but they say it possibly happened at the 900 block of Alvarado Dr. S.E. near San Mateo and Kathryn Two people were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM

