Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Breaks Disney+ Viewership Record

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show's villain. We have yet to see who O'Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he's come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO