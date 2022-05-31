ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Breaks Disney+ Viewership Record

By Aaron Perine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObi-Wan Kenobi has broken Disney+ viewership records with its premiere episode. A press release from the company touts the Star Wars series as the new leader in the clubhouse. The franchise has been riding high with Star Wars Celebration going down last week in Anaheim. Announcement for more Lucasfilm content have...

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Says Racist Fans Will "Loooooove" His Character

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show's villain. We have yet to see who O'Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he's come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.
Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
Why the Queen of Alderaan Looks Different in "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

The first two episodes of the much-anticipated Star Wars series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" finally premiered on Disney+ on May 27. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular character in the live-action limited series, which picks up 10 years after the events of 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" — McGregor's last appearance in the Star Wars franchise before leading "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The series boasts an impressive ensemble of actors, with veteran Star Wars cast members, including Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, and more, slipping back into their beloved roles. However, fans were surprised to see that the role of Breha Organa, Princess Leia's foster mother and wife of Bail Organa, had been recast. The character was played by Rebecca Jackson Mendoza in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Turns Darth Vader Into the Scariest Star Wars Villain

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.
