Elk Horn, IA

Jay D. Thysen Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

Jay D. Thysen, 56, of Elk Horn, Iowa died Monday, May 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Adair County.

Funeral services are currently pending at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.

