Jay D. Thysen Obituary
Jay D. Thysen, 56, of Elk Horn, Iowa died Monday, May 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Adair County.
Funeral services are currently pending at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
