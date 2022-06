SIDNEY, Neb.-- Gold Rush Days is the perfect opportunity for children to learn about culture by getting to partake in different activities common in the late 1800’s. Gold Rush Days is a non-profit corporation made by volunteers. The goal of Gold Rush Days is to coordinate a family-oriented festival with an emphasis on the 1870’s when Sidney was the starting point for the gold rush trail from Sidney, Nebraska to Deadwood, South Dakota.

