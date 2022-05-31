9 Texans to compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’ competition

TEXAS (KXAN) — Nine Texans will put their dancing skills to the test on NBC’s newest reality dance competition, “Dancing With Myself.” The series, premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. CST, will be led by singers Shakira and Nick Jonas along with dancer and social media personality Liza Koshy.

“Dancing With Myself” features “everyday people [competing] in unique dance challenges” for both a celebrity panel and studio audience, according to NBC’s series description. The series will kick off with 96 amateur dancers scheduled to compete across an eight-week period, per NBC Insider.

Here’s a first look at the nine Texans scheduled to compete in “Dancing With Myself.”

Christina Austin Lopez

Age: 25

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital Marketing

TikTok: @xtina_lopez

Jaedin Clark

Age: 21

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: College student

TikTok: @aquajock_h2bro

Ann Marie

Age: 25

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Occupation: Traveling ICU nurse

Sydney Ying

Age: 19

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: College student

Ben Winters

Age: 32

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Occupation: Dentist

TikTok: @thebentist

Leah Baxter

Age: 41

Hometown: Webberville, Texas

Occupation: Teacher

Payton Beall

Age: 25

Hometown: Celina, Texas

Occupation: Teacher

Instagram: @pay_dem_bealls

Chase

Age: 9

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Occupation: Student

Travasha Winfrey

Age: 33

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Occupation: Flight attendant

TikTok: @lifeofasassystew

The series will air each Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming the next day on NBC.com and Peacock.

