Texas State

9 Texans to compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’ competition

By Kelsey Thompson
 3 days ago

TEXAS (KXAN) — Nine Texans will put their dancing skills to the test on NBC’s newest reality dance competition, “Dancing With Myself.” The series, premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. CST, will be led by singers Shakira and Nick Jonas along with dancer and social media personality Liza Koshy.

“Dancing With Myself” features “everyday people [competing] in unique dance challenges” for both a celebrity panel and studio audience, according to NBC’s series description. The series will kick off with 96 amateur dancers scheduled to compete across an eight-week period, per NBC Insider.

Here’s a first look at the nine Texans scheduled to compete in “Dancing With Myself.”

Christina Austin Lopez

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Dallas, Texas
  • Occupation: Digital Marketing
  • TikTok: @xtina_lopez

Jaedin Clark

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Houston, Texas
  • Occupation: College student
  • TikTok: @aquajock_h2bro

Ann Marie

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Spring, Texas
  • Occupation: Traveling ICU nurse

Sydney Ying

  • Age: 19
  • Hometown: Houston, Texas
  • Occupation: College student

Ben Winters

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: Plano, Texas
  • Occupation: Dentist
  • TikTok: @thebentist

Leah Baxter

  • Age: 41
  • Hometown: Webberville, Texas
  • Occupation: Teacher

Payton Beall

Chase

  • Age: 9
  • Hometown: Spring, Texas
  • Occupation: Student

Travasha Winfrey

The series will air each Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming the next day on NBC.com and Peacock.

