A man was arrested Wednesday night as a suspect in a Clewiston shooting that killed a woman and hospitalized her brother. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Juan Vega, 38, was arrested after officers responded to a home on West Alverdez Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found two gunshot victims, an unresponsive 36-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. The two victims were determined to be siblings. Several family members witnessed the incident and identified Vega as the shooter. Officers learned that Vega left the home in a vehicle before they arrived.

CLEWISTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO