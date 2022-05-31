ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Trails Day: free guided hikes at all TN state parks

By Darby McCarthy
 3 days ago
In honor of National Trails Day on Saturday, Tennessee State Parks will provide free guided hikes at all 56 state parks.

Radnor Lake State Park will also host a kickoff night hike on Friday.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks, especially this year, because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day, coming on the heels of the Tennessee State Parks' 85th anniversary, May 21.

Participants are encouraged to take photos and share them on social media with tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.

The state hosts four annual Signature Hikes: First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes, National Trails Day Hikes and After-Thanksgiving Hikes.

Ranger-led events include day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes. Some trails host special post-hike celebrations as well.

A full schedule of hiking events is available online .

