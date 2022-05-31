Cowgirls Wrap Up The Final Day of Action from the 2022 NCAA West Prelims

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.

