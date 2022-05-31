ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Armed & Dangerous' Man Wanted For Bridgeport Murder, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
* Wanted * Glenn Pettway Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous for the shooting death of a woman in in Fairfield County.

Glenn Pettway, age 28, of Bridgeport, is wanted for the shooting death of Marisol Dumeng on Saturday, May 28.

Dumeng, age 30, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on a report of an unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

An investigation by detectives led police to Pettway, who is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Gilleran said.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 150. pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos.

Pettway is believed to be operating a blue 2002 Ford Mustang bearing Connecticut Registration BB53311, Gilleran said.

He is currently out on a $1 million bond for a 2018 murder in Bridgeport, police said.

Anyone with information or who happens to spot Pettway should call 911.

Tanya Sabari
3d ago

My question is why was he set free in the first place? He took my friend from us and mostly he took a mother from her babies. Like Bridgeport need to do better. This would have never happened if y’all do y’all job right now. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

