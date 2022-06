June 4, 1891: The Comet opined, “Our townsman, Mr. Cargille, the photographer, is doing some very fine work in his line. We noticed on exhibition this week a very fine specimen. It was an enlarged picture of Andrew Johnson and corresponded with the original in every particular. There is no one who can surpass Mr. Cargille in this work, and he should have the undivided patronage of the city.”

