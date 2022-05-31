ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Recall: Single day production of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to potential undeclared wheat and eggs

By Dave Marzullo
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cRaA_0fw0icoX00

The FDA has released the following :

Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, California is voluntarily recalling a single production day of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit. The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The product subject to the recall was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide:

STORE ITEM DESCRIPTION UPC NUMBER BEST IF USED BY DATE
Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag 0066 2932 June 2, 2022

The recalled product has the code date of Best If Used By Date June 2,2022 as printed on the package found on the upper right hand corner of the package. The Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit is packaged in 9.75 oz bag. The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit.

This voluntary recall does not apply to any other Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms products distributed anywhere in the United States.

More product recalls

Consumers who have purchased Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag with BEST If Used By Date: June 2, 2022 are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Taylor Farms at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm PST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
AFP

Baby formula plant linked to US shortage resumes production

Production resumed Saturday at an Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in the US whose closure helped fuel a crippling nationwide shortage. Abbott said Saturday that it was restarting production of its EleCare formula and that the product should be back on store shelves around June 20.
STURGIS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Health
Guadalupe, CA
Health
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#The Recall#Undeclared#Arugula
WGN Radio

Iowa church shooter targeted ex-girlfriend, authorities say

AMES, IOWA (WHO) — Story County authorities say the fatal shooting of two women outside an Ames church on Thursday was a targeted incident and the gunman took his own life after shooting them.  The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Ames. The church was hosting a Salt Company gathering when shots […]
AMES, IA
WGN Radio

Professor Joel Ostrow: Russia doesn’t have the capacity right now to threaten the West

Dr. Joel Ostrow, professor, comparative and international politics, Benedictine University, joins John Williams to talk about the latest on the situation in Ukraine including the Russian government saying that the U.S. should be wary of continuing to arm Ukraine, how well the U.S. has been supporting Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, what the people in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy