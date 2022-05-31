ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jeudy (back) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jeudy missed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Wade Phillips in Houston, Hines Ward in San Antonio highlight XFL franchise-coach pairings

As detailed by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson (on Twitter), Wade Phillips has been assigned to the Houston franchise. That will mark the second stint coaching a professional team in that city for the soon-to-be 75-year-old, as he took over interim HC duties for the Texans during his time there in 2013. This will mark his first time on the sidelines since 2019, when he served as defensive coordinator of the Rams.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Getting reps at tight end

Franks was wearing a white jersey, not a red one, and working as a tight end instead of as a quarterback during individual periods Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear whether this is a permanent move, but it would make sense after Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota in March...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Domestic Violence#Nfl Network#American Football
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Activated, not starting Friday

Taylor (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Friday but is not in the lineup against the Astros. He went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts and one walk on his two-game rehab assignment. Kyle Isbel will get the start in center field despite Taylor being available.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Requires surgery

Welker (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker has been sidelined since late April due to a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to undergo a procedure that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. However, the Rockies are hopeful that he'll be able to participate in the Arizona Fall League, and it's possible he joins the major-league club in 2023 as long as he returns to full health by next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Blake Taylor: Exits with injury

Taylor exited Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. His velocity was down a tick on his first two fastballs and Martin Maldonado stopped play and summoned the trainers from the dugout. The team may conduct some tests after the game before providing a diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy