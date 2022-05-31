ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in win

Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh. Walker cranked his team-leading 14th homer, the eighth in the last 17 games, in the second inning to even the score at one run apiece. The first baseman's .190 BABIP has led to a .211 batting average, but Walker leads the team in slugging (.489) with 22 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 26 RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Losing playing time

Santana is being moved to a part-time role, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports. He is not in Friday's lineup and manager Mike Matheny said it's something Santana will have to adjust to going forward. Hunter Dozier is starting at first base in this one, and it may not be long before top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino gets the call from Triple-A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Begins rehab assignment

Weaver threw two innings and 43 pitches for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This was Weaver's first rehab appearance, and the right-hander is scheduled for a second one Tuesday. The Diamondbacks flirted with using him in the bullpen, but it looks like Weaver's prepping for a return as a starter.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Moved to DH due to thumb

Perez is starting at designated hitter Friday against the Astros and may not be able to catch this weekend, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports. He was in the Royals' original lineup at catcher but was moved to DH as his ailing thumb continues to bother him. MJ Melendez is starting at catcher in Perez's place.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA

