Lisa Rinna responds to Kelly Dodd’s Harry Hamlin diss

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwVzQ_0fw0hyx400

Lisa Rinna’s got jokes.

After Kelly Dodd insinuated that Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, is “next” to have his true sexuality revealed , the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star poked fun at her via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Good morning to kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only,” Rinna, 58, captioned a photo of herself with a beard filtered onto her face.

The reality star was likely referring to the slang term for “ beard ,” used to describe a person who is used to conceal someone’s sexuality.

As for why Rinna chose that specific photo of herself sitting at a restaurant?

It was taken during a notorious “RHOBH” cast dinner in Amsterdam in 2015, when she got into a wine-throwing fight over rumors about Hamlin’s alleged affairs over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qnm3n_0fw0hyx400
Lisa Rinna reacted to Kelly Dodd’s not-so-nice comment about her husband, Harry Hamlin, with a meme on Tuesday.
lisarinna/Instagram

Dodd, 57, began the newly born feud when she made a comment about the latest rumors surrounding “Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley.

The reality star’s former business partner Mark Braddock claimed that they had an affair in the early 2000s . Braddock testified during Chrisley’s federal fraud trial that he even paid an alleged blackmailer to keep quiet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raLiV_0fw0hyx400
Dodd didn’t specify what she meant when she said Hamlin was “next.”
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Harry Hamlin is next 😂,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum commented under Page Six’s Instagram reel about the alleged affair over the weekend.

Her rep didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Fdt_0fw0hyx400
Rinna previously got into an explosive fight on “RHOBH” when Kim Richards brought up rumors about her husband.
FilmMagic

The Rinna Beauty founder has jokingly addressed rumors about her hunky husband’s sexuality in the past.

“Appreciation Post to my very busy Husband who apparently doesn’t live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay. Go Harry F–king Hamlin,” Rinna wrote in an Instagram post alongside Hamlin’s 1987 “Sexiest Man Alive” People cover in September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwA0u_0fw0hyx400
For his part, the actor recently assured fans that he and Rinna continue to have “great sex” after 25 years of marriage.
Getty Images for National Geogra

Meanwhile, the “L.A. Law” star said he and Rinna still have “great sex” in a March interview with Andy Cohen published by Interview Magazine .

Hamlin and Rinna said “I do” in 1997 and share two daughters: Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20. Hamlin also shares son Dimitri Hamlin, 40, with ex-girlfriend Ursula Andress.

Comments / 24

Joyce Nichols
3d ago

Wondering if these commenters saying anything about Harry Hamlin actually know him personally to say he's gay If not, sit down. Harry and Rinna have been married a long time and have 2 daughters. I'd think his other wives would know the truth as well. I wish them many more years of happiness and love.

Reply(3)
10
can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

Well it’s true. He has hid his brokeback mountain camper lifestyle worried about his career. Who doesn’t sit next to their husband at a party. He’s never home and camps with others of the grid. Marriage and children for cover up so true ask Kim Richards too.

Reply(2)
12
Guest
3d ago

Can't stand Kelly! She should worry about herself!

Reply
13
