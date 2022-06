In January, 2021, the Feds proposed changing the population threshold to define a Metropolitan Statistical Area, which would have made Muncie one of the cities to lose Metro status and certain funding losses. Senator Mike Braun, along with other lawmakers, opposed OMB’s proposal. Last week, Senate bill S 1941 unanimously passed, effectively “limiting OMB’s authority to redefine these areas,” according to a release from Michele Owen, the brand new City of Muncie Communications Director – who also clarified, “the notice we received did not mention House or Presidential involvement. I have not seen mention of needing to pass the house in any of the articles I have found on the bill.”

