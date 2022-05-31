ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Crews monitor brush fire near Bee Line Highway and Northlake

By Gary Detman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions are monitoring a brush fire near...

Crews battle fire at Delray Beach dry cleaners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue is working a fire at Aloha Cleaners. The business is located at 501 NE 2nd Street. ALSO | Potential Tropical Cyclone One brings heavy weekend rain. There is heavy damage to the building, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. Drivers...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
One dead when car crashes, catches fire in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter police are investigating a deadly car crash early Friday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes of Indiantown Road near A1A around 3:42 a.m. ALSO | Potential Tropical Cyclone One brings heavy weekend rain. The only person in the car was unable to get...
JUPITER, FL
Shooting in West Palm Beach sends one person to hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach Police Department. As noted by authorities, the person was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center following a shooting involving two people...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Woman wanted for cashing bad check at credit union

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman went into a local credit union and didn’t gave the teller her personal information. She gave that of her victim. Then, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said she cashed a fraudulent check, and they’re hoping someone recognizes her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Lake Okeechobee

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued an alert regarding harmful blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee. The alert comes after the Department of Environmental Protection took water samples on Tuesday, May 31. Week in review: Weekend floods, historic hotels, and grim...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Two Yorkshire Terriers stolen near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for two stolen Yorkshire Terriers. According to the sheriff's office, an unknown man stole the two dogs from a home on Tradewind Road near Boca Raton on Monday, May 30. The Yorkies, a 2-year-old female and...
BOCA RATON, FL
Police: Man drove 95 mph moments before deadly crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Worth man is charged with vehicular homicide for a May 13 crash in Boynton Beach. The crash happened on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Winchester Park Boulevard. Paul McCormack, Jr., 31, was driving 95 mph 5 seconds prior to the crash that killed...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor shot by 'FN-303 less lethal device' before arrest

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's detective on road patrol in Belle Glade got assigned to help with a stabbing case, late night on May 2. He wrote in the arrest report, “I was advised that the victim [name] was driven to Lakeside Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest. At that time, [the victim] stated that [unknown] past several years, Avious Lucas stabbed him in the chest. [The victim] advised that the stabbing occurred on the front porch of his residence. Deputies responded to [the victim]'s residence located at [address] and established a crime scene with crime tape around the exterior of the residence and property line. Due to the severity of [the victim’s] injuries he was flown by Trauma Hawk to S. Mary's Medical Center.”
BELLE GLADE, FL
Lottery ticket bought near Lake Worth Beach worth a lot of money

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket will be able to buy a lot of expensive stuff after they turn in their winning ticket. The only winner of Thursday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing bought their ticket at the Publix on Lake Worth Road, just east of the Turnpike.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Heavy rain continues Saturday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Palm Beach County until 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Potential Tropical Cyclone One is still bringing heavy rain to South Florida Saturday morning. The storm itself remains disorganized and has not yet created a low level center of circulation. However, it is still bringing very heavy rainfall to the area this morning. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for eastern Palm Beach County through 11:00 a.m. and for parts of the Treasure Coast until 11:30 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

