Crews monitor brush fire near Bee Line Highway and Northlake

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's detective on road patrol in Belle Glade got assigned to help with a stabbing case, late night on May 2. He wrote in the arrest report, “I was advised that the victim [name] was driven to Lakeside Medical Center with a stab wound to the chest. At that time, [the victim] stated that [unknown] past several years, Avious Lucas stabbed him in the chest. [The victim] advised that the stabbing occurred on the front porch of his residence. Deputies responded to [the victim]'s residence located at [address] and established a crime scene with crime tape around the exterior of the residence and property line. Due to the severity of [the victim’s] injuries he was flown by Trauma Hawk to S. Mary's Medical Center.”

BELLE GLADE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO