‘Breaking Bad’ stars Cranston and Paul will be in SF for mezcal promotion

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aron Paul will be in San Francisco on Tuesday to do a promotional event for a mezcal company. Cranston and Paul will be at The Epicurean Trader spirits store at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday signing bottles of Dos Hombres mescal.

From there, the “Breaking Bad” duo will be headed to Pleasanton where they will do a second bottle signing at Gene’s Find Foods. That event takes place at 3:00 p.m.

Disneyland pauses sales of Magic Key annual passes, announces new ticket offer

“We love all things mezcal,” said Paul in an Eventbrite announcement promoting the SF event.

The Epicurean Trader is located at the Ferry Building in downtown SF. Both events are currently sold out.

Breaking Bad ” ran for five seasons on AMC between 2008 and 2013. The series won 16 Primetime Emmys and in addition to Cranston and Paul, starred Anna Gunn and Bob Odenkirk.

KRON4 News

SF restaurants prepare for NBA Finals crowds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When the Warriors do well, so do restaurants and bars in the Bay Area. Fans coming to the city for games one and two are making their lunch and dinner reservations. It’s going to be a busy weekend for restaurants with basketball fans and media from all over the country coming […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Exciting Concert Lineup Announced for 2022 San Mateo County Fair June 4th – 12th

Daily Outdoor Performances to Showcase Classic Hits and Legendary Music Artists. The San Mateo County Event Center has announced their summer concert series – headlined by performances from legendary music artists The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor, Queen Nation, Uptown Funk, The Sugar Hill Gang, Los Yonics, and Finn Gruva– as part of the 2022 San Mateo County Fair to be held from Saturday, June 4th through Sunday, June 12th, 2022. The Fair will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday of that week.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

First Raising Cane’s in Bay Area to open in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After pandemic hiatus, cruises are back in San Francisco

Bay Area residents may recall the unnerving day in early March 2020 when a cruise ship hauling passengers infected with COVID-19 slowly glided through the San Francisco Bay. Shortly after San Francisco imposed strict shelter-in-place measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, cruise traffic to the Port of San Francisco halted. But 2022 already is turning out to be a major comeback year for travelers who live for sea voyages and the businesses who rely on their patronage — even as the Bay Area faces yet another surge of COVID-19 cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sports bar to close after nearly six decade run

PALO ALTO – After nearly 60 years in business, the Old Pro, a beloved sports bar in Palo Alto, will be closing its doors for good."It just financially wasn't working, so we just have to move on," said owner Steve Sinchek. "Everything added together. Insurance, labor, rent, a lack of business, I mean, it all kind of goes into the big ball of wax. It just wasn't coming out positive."Like so many businesses across the Bay Area, Sinchek says they struggled through the pandemic."We tried to take it as long as we could, but we just couldn't make it," he...
PALO ALTO, CA
marinmagazine.com

What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
