‘Breaking Bad’ stars Cranston and Paul will be in SF for mezcal promotion

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aron Paul will be in San Francisco on Tuesday to do a promotional event for a mezcal company. Cranston and Paul will be at The Epicurean Trader spirits store at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday signing bottles of Dos Hombres mescal.

From there, the “Breaking Bad” duo will be headed to Pleasanton where they will do a second bottle signing at Gene’s Find Foods. That event takes place at 3:00 p.m.

“We love all things mezcal,” said Paul in an Eventbrite announcement promoting the SF event.

The Epicurean Trader is located at the Ferry Building in downtown SF. Both events are currently sold out.

“ Breaking Bad ” ran for five seasons on AMC between 2008 and 2013. The series won 16 Primetime Emmys and in addition to Cranston and Paul, starred Anna Gunn and Bob Odenkirk.

