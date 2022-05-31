ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

43-year-old man shot in leg in Prince William County, police investigating

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PBks_0fw0g1w500

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in the Woodbridge area.

On May 29, at 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the area in the 13400 block of Hillendale Drive to investigate a shooting.

The investigation revealed that a 43-year-old man was brought to a fire station near the location after being shot, police said. The man initially told officers that he was walking through a wooded area when he heard a loud noise before being shot in the leg.

Missing women identified in James River incident at Bosher’s Dam

The man told an acquaintance who then took him to the fire station. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and did not find any evidence of a shooting. Police said the man was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the shooting or the individuals involved.

No injuries or property damage were reported and the investigation in ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Man found dead along Fairfax County path; police investigating as a homicide

RESTON, Va. - The death of a man found along a wooded path in Virginia is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said the body of 27-year-old Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez was found in the early morning hours on Tuesday behind an apartment building in the 12000 block of Greywing Square near Colts Neck Road in Reston.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Missing Women#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Arrested Days After Virginia Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

A suspect has surrendered to authorities in a hit-and-run case that killed a Northern Virginia man and led the victim's family to plead for the driver to come forward. The victim, Keith Ballard, was walking along Harrison Road near Meadow Park Drive in Spotsylvania when he was struck by a car a little after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn’t stop to help, didn’t call 911 and just took off, authorities said. A man riding his bike on the sidewalk discovered Ballard’s body.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy