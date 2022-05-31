43-year-old man shot in leg in Prince William County, police investigating

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in the Woodbridge area.

On May 29, at 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the area in the 13400 block of Hillendale Drive to investigate a shooting.

The investigation revealed that a 43-year-old man was brought to a fire station near the location after being shot, police said. The man initially told officers that he was walking through a wooded area when he heard a loud noise before being shot in the leg.

The man told an acquaintance who then took him to the fire station. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and did not find any evidence of a shooting. Police said the man was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the shooting or the individuals involved.

No injuries or property damage were reported and the investigation in ongoing, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.