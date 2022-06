PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just like that, Portland is coming in at No. 10 for the wettest May on record. That is going back to the early 40s!. Portland is set to finish the month with 3.78 inches of measurable rain. To put this into recent perspective, we brought in 6.5 times more rain this May than we did in 2021. The average rainfall for the month of May is around 2.5 inches.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO