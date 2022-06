ITHACA, N.Y.—Remote meetings have been earning eye rolls and irritated sighs since their widespread adoption at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as workplaces and public bodies adapted to meet remotely. But despite technical difficulties, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype or even Cisco WebEx have become indispensable tools in the Batbelt of industry, and in the City of Ithaca, where officials are trying to ensure that, at the very least, a hybrid model of meetings can continue. The state of emergency that enables the city’s committees, commissions and Common Council to meet fully remotely is set to expire in the New York State on July 9.

