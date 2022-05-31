LDWF encourages public to donate to program that supports disabled veterans

PINEVILLE, La. – June 1, 2022 – Weather experts are once again predicting another active Atlantic hurricane season which begins today, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. “While it is still early, the prediction from Colorado State University researchers is 19 named storms with nine of them expected to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher on the hurricane wind scale,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “A major hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher which can cause extended power outages, topple and uproot trees and destroy property.”

