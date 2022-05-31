ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LDWF encourages public to donate to program that supports disabled veterans

By Paula Jones
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Memorial Day, as the nation pauses to recognize the sacrifices of U.S. military personnel who’ve died while serving in the armed forces, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...

www.cenlanow.com

cenlanow.com

Men who helped rescue victims of capsized boat honored by LDWF Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Thursday (June 2) honored one of their own for his courageous rescue efforts. LDWF used Thursday morning to recognize Sgt. Stephen Rhodes and three other men for rescuing nine people whose boat capsized in Grand Isle’s waters on May 7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

La officials address opioid epidemic with Port Allen event

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), opioid abuse remains an ongoing problem in Louisiana. During a Wednesday, July 1 Port Allen event, LDH addressed the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse issues by means of a community outreach initiative. LDH’s Office...
PORT ALLEN, LA
cenlanow.com

Cleco prepared for another active hurricane season

PINEVILLE, La. – June 1, 2022 – Weather experts are once again predicting another active Atlantic hurricane season which begins today, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. “While it is still early, the prediction from Colorado State University researchers is 19 named storms with nine of them expected to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher on the hurricane wind scale,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “A major hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher which can cause extended power outages, topple and uproot trees and destroy property.”
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Florida boat captain cut parasailing cable in accident that killed mom: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New details have surfaced about a parasailing accident that left a mother dead and two children injured in the Florida Keys. According to the Miami Herald, Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed and her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew, Vishant Sadda, 9 were injured after the parasail they were riding hurtled into the Old Seven Mile Bridge. The family was visiting the Florida Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
KEY WEST, FL
cenlanow.com

Edwards officially endorses Luke Mixon in U.S. Senate run

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is officially throwing his support behind Luke Mixon in his run for U.S. Senate. Mixon is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent John Kennedy in the November election. In his endorsement, Edwards says the U.S. Senate needs Mixon. “Washington is...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

DOJ: Nine men arrested on drug trafficking charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –The Department of Justice’s United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. reported Thursday, June 1 that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization has ended in a federal grand jury leading to the arrest of nine men on various offenses. According to the Indictment,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

