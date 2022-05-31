ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Zverev eases into second French Open semi-final with win against Alcaraz

By Tumaini Carayol at Roland Garros
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXrQb_0fw0eyYl00
Alexander Zverev reached his second consecutive French Open semi-final after his win against Carlos Alcaraz.

Throughout the past 10 days, as the French Open took shape, all of the attention in the men’s draw rested on a select few players.

Between the phenomenon of Carlos Alcaraz’s teenage breakthrough, the attempts of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to tread deeper into tennis’s history books and even the opportunity presented to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the vacant bottom half, few have had much to say about Alexander Zverev.

But a player rises to No 3 in the rankings for a reason. On a cool evening at Roland Garros, he showed why, remaining rock solid against an erratic Alcaraz and snuffing out the surrounding hype as he won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) to reach the semi-finals.

Alcaraz had started the match immediately trying to impose his brand of high-octane, all-court tennis. But despite his intensity, his timing was completely off. Unforced errors flowed freely from his forehand and backhand alike. Zverev was far more consistent. He soaked up the Spaniard’s inside-out forehand with his own excellent backhand, which remarkably did not concede a single unforced error for two and a half sets. He served well, he pressed when needed and his historic weaknesses, his second serve and forehand, held up.

In the second set Alcaraz produced plenty of his usual spectacular moments but he simply could not find his level. As the third set began, he had hit four times as many groundstroke errors as Zverev, an enormous 28 to the German’s seven.

By the third set, Alcaraz was close to the edge and he eventually faced break point at 4-4. Without hesitation, he saved it with a bold drop shot, held and then made his move. With an exquisite return game, he extended the match after ending a long exchange with a brilliant forehand passing shot, then landing another delicate drop shot.

Not long after, the pair found themselves in an identical position in the fourth set, but as Zverev forced errors with the quality of his defence, Alcaraz crumbled, double-faulting on break point. No matter, as Zverev served for the match, he finally wobbled. He struck two nervous unforced errors and Alcaraz pounced, closing off the return game with uncompromising aggression and a crosscourt backhand winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXkgJ_0fw0eyYl00
Alexander Zverev (left) embraces Carlos Alcaraz following his four-set win in Paris. Photograph: TPN/Getty Images

In the tie-break they went back and forth, trading winners until the end. But Zverev, ultimately, was far bolder than he has ever been in a big grand-slam match. While Alcaraz saved the first match point, Zverev immediately generated a second and he refused to waste it, nailing a winning backhand down-the-line return to take the match.

With his victory Zverev has reached a notable milestone. Despite being a top-10 player for nearly five years, he has finally attained a top-10 win at a grand slam for the first time in his career.

By reaching his second consecutive semi-final at Roland Garros, he has additionally increased his chances of becoming the world No 1 when Djokovic’s Wimbledon points fall off next month. Zverev remains under investigation by the ATP after his ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, publicly accused him of domestic violence, which he denies.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has engineered an incredible arrival but his defeat should be met with perspective. Despite how easy he has made his tennis look, and how he has torn up the tour, none of this is simple. Especially not across the best-of five-set matches, a format the 19-year-old Spaniard is still learning.

Experience in these big moments, of which Zverev possesses a huge amount despite being unable to take the final step, counts for much. Reaching a quarter-final in his second French Open is an achievement in itself, and the goal for Alcaraz should be to learn from this and return even more refined next time.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Spaniard#German
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic

Follow all the action from Day 11 at the French Open as the quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros. The tennis world is still recovering from an epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday as the Spaniard triumphed in four sets over his great rival. A marathon match finished at 1.15am local time as Nadal ground out a pulsating 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) win over the defending champion as the prospect of a record-extending 22nd men’s grand slam title moves closer to reality. He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German halted the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

298K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy