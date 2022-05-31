Over $550K worth of cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $500,000 of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On May 25, officers encountered a white Chevrolet SUV entering from Mexico. The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old Mexican man, and had a 30-year-old Mexican male passenger, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The vehicle was selected for an inspection after use of non-intrusive imaging equipment. A physical inspection led to the discovery of 29 packages weighing 74.82 pounds, containing alleged cocaine.

“Our CBP officers continue to rely on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart smuggling attempts at our ports of entry,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director Hildago/Pharr/Azalduas in the release.

The packages are estimated to be worth $576,000, the release stated.

The men were arrested and the vehicle and drugs were seized. The case remains under investigation.

