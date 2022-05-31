ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmful algal blooms still a concern in New York this summer

 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the weather gets warmer, harmful algal blooms will again become a threat in New York waters.

Harmful algal blooms occur in water high in phosphorus and nitrogen and should be avoided by humans, pets and livestock. According to the Department of Health, HABs can be dangerous or fatal if consumed or contact is made.

DEC stresses safety as summer hiking season begins

To address HABs this summer, the Department of Environmental Conservation and DOH has again activated the New York Harmful Algal Bloom System so the public and trained citizens can send reports electronically.

“We encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout for HABs and report any sightings to DEC,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “DEC and DOH experts will continue to work closely with local partners to investigate HABs, make significant investments to prevent excess nutrients and other contaminants from affecting water quality, and monitor potential threats to the health or recreational use of water bodies.”

HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint. The reports are evaluated by DEC and DOH and then posted to the NYSHABS page. The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations.

HABs have been monitored closely across New York State since 2012. Hundreds of water bodies are now monitored annually by DEC, DOH, State Parks, academic institutions, and volunteer monitoring partnerships.

DEC: Deer harvests have declined in New York

Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to the Department of Health at harmful@algae@health.ny.gov.

More information on HABs can be found on the DEC website .

