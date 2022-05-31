ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool summer transfers: Potential starting XI for 2022/23

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liverpool's summer transfer activity and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SPORTbible

Liverpool Considering Shock Move For Chelsea Star

After a stellar performance against Morocco for the USMNT last night, it has today been revealed Liverpool hold an interest in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. With Sadio Mané set to depart this summer, Jurgen Klopp would like to add a new forward to his ranks, and Pulisic could be the perfect man for the job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Leeds United offered Valentin Castellanos; Man City pass on first option

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos could be on his way to the Premier League with Leeds United this summer, sources have told 90min. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is one of the hottest properties in Major League Soccer after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three play-off outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, while he's already hit the net 11 times in 18 games this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi puts on a MASTERCLASS to ensure it's a miserable return to Wembley for Euro champions Italy as they are beaten 3-0 by Argentina in Finalissima... with Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala on target for Copa America winners

After a season sprinkled with hints that his magic may be fading Lionel Messi proved once again he still has what it takes to sell out Wembley Stadium and keep Argentina dreaming in a World Cup year. Messi's sheer presence lured a capacity crowd of more than 87,000 to the...
SOCCER
90min

90min

585
Followers
4K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy