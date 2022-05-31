Student Athlete of the Week – Trinity Barnett

Do we have a great one this week. Trinity Barnett, a senior track star for the Rancho Mirage Rattlers. Trinity has proven to be one of the best runners in all of Southern California. Not just because what she has accomplished her senior year, but what she has been able to do throughout her whole high school career.

"The champ is in the house!"

"She is as fast as a freshman as she is right now," said Rancho Mirage track and field head coach Tyrone Robinson. "She was that fast as a freshman. She ran 11.87 as a freshman."

"I started running in seventh grade with the traveling team called Desert Storm with my brother," said senior Trinity Barnett.

When Trinity started to run she didn’t realize what was in store, but she did know one thing.

"She doesn’t like to lose. She’s out here trying to beat the boys running," said Robinson.

"I enjoyed running track here all my four years and I have improved all my four years. Now I’m starting to learn the smallest things to keep PR’ing each track meet," said Barnett.

Trinity defines when hard work and talent meet. Take a look at this. In her three years of competition Trinity has won over 10 events and has placed top six or better at CIF.

Barnett is a two time DEL champion in the 100 and a three time champion in the 200.

Barnett holds the school record in the 100, 200, 400 and high jump. Plus was named the Female Athlete of the Year. So you can best believe she’s headed to the next level.

"I committed to Cal State Fullerton and I’ll be running track my four years," said Barnett. "I’m very excited to see what’s out there, to be with a lot of girls that are faster than me. I’m ready to see what I could do and the more potential I may have running with them."

"She’s a great kid, has a great family, she’s done marvelous things for Rancho Mirage high school and this track team," said Robinson.

Trinity is leaving a legacy and Coach Robinson says it won’t be the same without Barnett on the track.

"She is probably one of the three fastest girls in the valley and I really don’t have to work that hard," said Robinson. "I just have to have her out here and point her in the right direction. I mean truly, it has been a blessing to have her here at Rancho Mirage high school."

This won’t be the last time you hear the name Trinity Barnett. The "champ" is just getting started.

The post Student Athlete of the Week – Trinity Barnett appeared first on KESQ .