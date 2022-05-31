ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identify Thibodaux man killed in boating incident over weekend

By Paula Jones
Cover picture for the articleLAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tragic boating incident resulted in a 52-year-old Thibodaux man’s death over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities say. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and...

cenlanow.com

Men who helped rescue victims of capsized boat honored by LDWF Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Thursday (June 2) honored one of their own for his courageous rescue efforts. LDWF used Thursday morning to recognize Sgt. Stephen Rhodes and three other men for rescuing nine people whose boat capsized in Grand Isle’s waters on May 7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

BR Police searching for fugitive accused of theft, forgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of theft. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 31-year-old Hunter English’s whereabouts are unknown, and he’s wanted for two counts of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse and forgery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Thibodaux woman and infant son buried together on her birthday after deadly crash

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — What was supposed to be a celebration for Emily Ledet’s 21st birthday turned into a funeral for her and her newborn son, Khalil Anthony Ledet. “I don’t know how my family will ever get over that, knowing that every year, on her birthday, we’ll be celebrating her son as well, but also the loss of both of them and burying them together,” said Macy Ledet, Emily’s sister and family attorney.
THIBODAUX, LA
KATC News

Silver Alert canceled: Lockport woman found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Lockport woman. State Police say she has been located and is safe. The Louisiana State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after the 63-year-old woman walked away from her home in Lockport. She had last been seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.
LOCKPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
cenlanow.com

CURFEW alert! NOPD reinstates summer curfew hours for juveniles.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has resumed the enforcement of a curfew for juveniles ages 17 and under. This curfew began on June 1 and will last through the remainder of summer in the City of New Orleans. Through August 31, 2022, curfew hours for unsupervised juveniles ages...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Livingston Parish Sheriff: Maurepas man arrested in drug bust

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Livingston Parish man has been taken into custody following a drug bust. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Hunter Melancon of Maurepas was arrested after he was suspected of playing a role in the distribution of street level narcotics in the parking lot of an area convenience store.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

PHOTOS: Streetcar collides with car in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a scary scene in downtown New Orleans after police say a streetcar collided with a car. The crash happened around the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street. Those at the scene told WGNO that the car was pushed about 20 feet away during the collision.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

June 2 seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is alerting area citizens to an upcoming seat belt checkpoint as part of the current Click It or Ticket Campaign. Sheriff Craig Webre says the checkpoint will be carried out during daylight hours Thursday, June 2 and that...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

