Officials identify Thibodaux man killed in boating incident over weekend
By Paula Jones
cenlanow.com
3 days ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tragic boating incident resulted in a 52-year-old Thibodaux man’s death over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities say. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Thursday (June 2) honored one of their own for his courageous rescue efforts. LDWF used Thursday morning to recognize Sgt. Stephen Rhodes and three other men for rescuing nine people whose boat capsized in Grand Isle’s waters on May 7.
Terrebonne Parish – On June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving at least one of their deputies on Grace Street near Bayou Cane. One subject...
Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of theft. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 31-year-old Hunter English’s whereabouts are unknown, and he’s wanted for two counts of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse and forgery.
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The family of a missing Opelousas man is crying out for answers. They say they believe he’s dead, but his case is nowhere near closed. The family of 36-year-old Wilfred Kinnerson III says he spent the night at a friend’s in Bastrop, Louisiana, on October 3, 2021.
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — What was supposed to be a celebration for Emily Ledet’s 21st birthday turned into a funeral for her and her newborn son, Khalil Anthony Ledet. “I don’t know how my family will ever get over that, knowing that every year, on her birthday, we’ll be celebrating her son as well, but also the loss of both of them and burying them together,” said Macy Ledet, Emily’s sister and family attorney.
A man was shot to death in Donaldsonville early Thursday morning, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon. Around 12:29 a.m., deputies were called to a house on West 8th Street, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement. They found Bruce Miles, 54, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Miles'...
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Lockport woman. State Police say she has been located and is safe. The Louisiana State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after the 63-year-old woman walked away from her home in Lockport. She had last been seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.
At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows the moment dozens of bullets are fired into a St. Roch home Sunday night, just missing a sleeping man inside. “I’ve been asked if I have nine lives and no I don’t,” David Roe solemnly joked. Roe believes his home...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its agents arrested two men accused of driving while impaired on waterways this past Memorial Day weekend. LDWF identified the men arrested as John Benoit Jr., 42, of Addis and Zackary Guillory, 24, of Port...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tale of heroism is emerging from Mandeville as four men describe jumping into action, saving five people from a deadly boat accident on Lake Pontchartrain over the Memorial Day weekend. “I’m glad we were there and went out,” Rob Doolittle says. “They were in bad...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has resumed the enforcement of a curfew for juveniles ages 17 and under. This curfew began on June 1 and will last through the remainder of summer in the City of New Orleans. Through August 31, 2022, curfew hours for unsupervised juveniles ages...
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Livingston Parish man has been taken into custody following a drug bust. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Hunter Melancon of Maurepas was arrested after he was suspected of playing a role in the distribution of street level narcotics in the parking lot of an area convenience store.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “They didn’t just shoot the gun once. They shot it multiple times, and I’m like, who is that mad at 7:40 in the morning,” says the victim. A typical ride to work Tuesday morning, turned into a nightmare for a Slidell woman as she drove on the I-10 westbound just before the highrise.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It was a scary scene in downtown New Orleans after police say a streetcar collided with a car. The crash happened around the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street. Those at the scene told WGNO that the car was pushed about 20 feet away during the collision.
According to the police, on May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road near Louisiana Highway 1.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is alerting area citizens to an upcoming seat belt checkpoint as part of the current Click It or Ticket Campaign. Sheriff Craig Webre says the checkpoint will be carried out during daylight hours Thursday, June 2 and that...
The body of a Thibodaux man was recovered from the water in St. John Baptist Parish on Sunday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, rescue crews found the body of Christopher Martin, 52, in Bayou Chevreuil…
Comments / 1