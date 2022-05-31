ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Man arrested for arson after setting items on fire by Woodland Public Library

 3 days ago
WOODLAND, Calif — A Woodland man was arrested after a fire burned portions of the Woodland Public Library. According to the Woodland Police Department, miscellaneous items were gathered and burned next to the Woodland Public Library around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Police...

