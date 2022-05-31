Man arrested for arson after setting items on fire by Woodland Public Library

WINTERS (CBS13) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase on a motorcycle for possession of a “ghost gun” and other illegal paraphernalia, said the Winters Police Department. On Thursday at around 2:06 p.m., the Winters Police Department responded to Lorenzo’s parking lot on Grant Avenue to reports of a man who appeared to be on controlled substances and in medical distress. The man was behaving erratically and trying to start a motorcycle despite his condition. As officers arrived, the man fled the area on the motorcycle and officers pursued him onto northbound I-505 where he accelerated to approximately 90 mph, police said. However, the motorcycle broke down on County Road 27 at I-505, where the suspect was stopped and arrested. The suspect is identified as 63-year-old Timothy John Strauss of Napa. Strauss was found to be a felon and in possession of an unregistered assault weapon—a.k.a a “ghost gun”—narcotics, and drug paraphernalia indicating he was involved in the sale of narcotics. Strauss was transported and booked at Yolo County Jail for various charges.

