A cloudless future? The mystery at the heart of climate forecasts

As the Artemis missions journey to the moon and NASA plans for the long voyage to Mars, new navigation capabilities will be key to science, discovery, and human exploration. Through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, Firefly Aerospace of Cedar Park, Texas, will deliver an experimental payload to the moon's Mare Crisium basin. NASA's Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) payload will test a powerful new lunar navigation capability using Earth's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals at the moon for the first time. GNSS refers to satellite constellations commonly used for position, navigation, and timing services on Earth. GPS—the GNSS constellation operated by the U.S. Space Force—is the one many Americans are familiar with and use on a daily basis.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO