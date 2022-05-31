ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cloudless future? The mystery at the heart of climate forecasts

By Texas Advanced Computing Center
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear a lot about how climate change will change the land, sea, and ice. But how will it affect clouds?. "Low clouds could dry up and shrink like the ice sheets," says Michael Pritchard, professor of Earth System science at UC Irvine. "Or they could thicken and become more...

phys.org

Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

The link between temperature, dehydration and tectonic tremors in Alaska

A Kobe University research group has shed light on how low-frequency tectonic tremors occur; these findings will contribute towards better predictions of future megathrust earthquakes. In addition to the subducting Pacific plate, the Alaska subduction zone is also characterized by a subducting oceanic plateau called the Yakutat terrane. Low-frequency tectonic...
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Unknown structure in galaxy revealed by high contrast imaging

As a result of achieving high imaging dynamic range, a team of astronomers in Japan has discovered for the first time a faint radio emission covering a giant galaxy with an energetic black hole at its center. The radio emission is released from gas created directly by the central black hole. The team expects to understand how a black hole interacts with its host galaxy by applying the same technique to other quasars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA moon mission set to break record in navigation signal test

As the Artemis missions journey to the moon and NASA plans for the long voyage to Mars, new navigation capabilities will be key to science, discovery, and human exploration. Through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, Firefly Aerospace of Cedar Park, Texas, will deliver an experimental payload to the moon's Mare Crisium basin. NASA's Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) payload will test a powerful new lunar navigation capability using Earth's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals at the moon for the first time. GNSS refers to satellite constellations commonly used for position, navigation, and timing services on Earth. GPS—the GNSS constellation operated by the U.S. Space Force—is the one many Americans are familiar with and use on a daily basis.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Phys.org

Strange fossil solves giraffe evolutionary mystery

Fossils of a strange early giraffoid have revealed the key driving forces in giraffe evolution, according to a study led by researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study was published in Science on June 2. How the giraffe's long...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How we choose to end deforestation will impact future emissions

The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use signed at COP26 represents a commitment by leaders representing over 85% of the world's forests to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030. But could the declaration's ambitions be too ambiguous? An international team of researchers looked into this question.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

NASA's DAVINCI mission to take the plunge through massive atmosphere of Venus

In a paper recently published in The Planetary Science Journal, NASA scientists and engineers give new details about the agency's Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging (DAVINCI) mission, which will descend through the layered Venus atmosphere to the surface of the planet in mid-2031. DAVINCI is the first mission to study Venus using both spacecraft flybys and a descent probe.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How will humans survive a global catastrophe?

One suggested way to save humankind in the event of a deadly pandemic or other extreme global catastrophe is establishing a safe refuge—on an island or in such far-out places as the moon or under water—where a portion of the human population can stay alive. A new paper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

How glyphosate affects brood care in bumblebees

Bumblebee colonies exposed to glyphosate are significantly affected in times of resource scarcity. Dr. Anja Weidenmüller, biologist at the Centre for the Advanced Study of Collective Behavior at the University of Konstanz, describes this finding in a study published in the journal Science. The decline of insects, and in...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft resumes science and operations, exits safe mode

NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, or MAVEN, mission returned to normal science and relay operations on May 28, 2022, after recovering from an extended safe mode event. The spacecraft encountered problems in February with its Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs). The mission team successfully diagnosed the issue with these navigation instruments and developed a system for the spacecraft to navigate by the stars, which should allow for continued MAVEN mission operations through the next decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NOAA forecasts average-size Gulf of Mexico summer 'dead zone'

A team of scientists including a University of Michigan aquatic ecologist is forecasting a summer "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico of 5,364 square miles, about average for the 35-year history of the measurements. The forecast is lower than last year's measured size and slightly lower than the five-year...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Phys.org

Shining light on a fluid completely changes its dielectric permittivity

Three RIKEN researchers have created a liquid whose response to an electric field can be tuned over the largest range of any known material. The fluid could find use in various applications including wearable electronics. How materials respond to an electric field varies widely. Some ceramics, plastics and glasses show...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Superionic compound with the highest hydrogen content successfully predicted and explored

In collaboration with scientists from Jilin University in China, a group of Skoltech researchers led by Professor Artem R. Oganov discovered a unique compound—strontium hydride SrH22. It has the highest hydrogen content known so far and is stable at pressures of 80–140 gigapascals (about a million atmospheres). The compound obtained has mobile hydrogens, capable of transporting charge.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

NASA awards two contracts for next generation spacesuits

NASA on Wednesday announced it has awarded contracts to two companies to develop the next generation of spacesuits for missions to the International Space Station and the Moon. The winners of the Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) Contract were Axiom Space—which has organized commercial flights to the ISS and is working...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How electric fish were able to evolve electric organs

Electric organs help electric fish, such as the electric eel, do all sorts of amazing things: They send and receive signals that are akin to bird songs, helping them to recognize other electric fish by species, sex and even individual. A new study in Science Advances explains how small genetic changes enabled electric fish to evolve electric organs. The finding might also help scientists pinpoint the genetic mutations behind some human diseases.
SCIENCE

