Escaped Mobile inmate recaptured hours later

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was recaptured around 1:30 p.m.

Cory Daniel Gable, 31, was sentenced to 20 years for assault in 2012 out of Mobile County. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue khaki pants.

He was recaptured by the U.S. Marshals in Prichard.

Gable is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have any information about Gable and his location, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

