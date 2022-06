LONDON – Trooping the Colour, an amazing spectacle of pomp and pageantry, finally returned to London this week for the first time since 2019. Trooping the Colour showcased more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians going on parade, with mega crowds gathering in the streets of London for this special Platinum Jubilee edition. And what a day it’s been. Despite the weather, which rained and shined at various points, it was a day to remember and this really showcases just what Great Britain is all about to the world.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO