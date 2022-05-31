Pickup truck hits and kills women standing near disabled SUV, North Carolina cops say

Two women standing along a North Carolina road were killed when a pickup truck hit them, officials said.

The women reportedly were outside a disabled Kia SUV at the time of the crash early Sunday, May 29. They both died from crash-related injuries, the Greensboro Police Department said.

Officials said the pickup truck was going north on U.S. Highway 29 when its driver hit the disabled Kia. It also ran into the two women as they stood near the vehicle, which had been in the left lane, according to police.

The women were identified in a news release as 42-year-old Ciealita Thornton and 36-year-old Lakeisha Woody. The two were from Danville, Virginia, which lies on the North Carolina state line roughly 45 miles northeast of Greensboro.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which was reported at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or use the P3Tips smartphone application, according to news outlets.

