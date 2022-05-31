Pregnant Sharna Burgess laughs off 'insane' Brian Austin Green breakup rumors

It may sound impossible, but soon-to-be father of eight Nick Cannon says he's doing just fine when it comes to juggling the responsibilities of fatherhood with a busy career. "I love my children. I love the people that I'm involved with," the "Masked Singer" star, who will soon have welcomed kids with five different women, told Men's Health in an interview published June 3. "People even often ask, 'Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?' I'm like, those are questions that I don't, I don't really even sit around and think about. I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be," Nick explained. Since his work in TV and radio is flexible yet lucrative, he's able to be "engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told the outlet, saying he FaceTimes with children he's not in the same city with when necessary. For those who are in the same place as their dad, Nick said he finds time to drop them off and pick them up from school and is "involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week" after class. As for detractors who don't support his approach? "I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," Nick said. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways." Nick and model Brie Tiesi are currently awaiting the birth of Nick's eighth child. His son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died of a brain tumor in 2021.

