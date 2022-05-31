ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Jeremy Ashmore

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Jeremy Ashmore, age 36, passed away on Thursday, May 5,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. M. Mabel Bright

KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jennia Sims

On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family. She attended Vermont United Methodist Church. Jennia was preceded in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942, received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. We loved him so very much and he will be missed always until we make that final trip and then we will be together eternally. Ronald was the sweetest person you could ever meet. He loved everyone. He never looked for the bad in people, he only saw the good. We were so blessed to have him for eighty (80) years. His heart was so soft. Many times, he gave to little children when he didn't have anything for himself, but he loved doing that. We, his siblings, loved him so much and he showed his love for us every day. His life was not easy. He fought cancer for over 15 years and now his fight is over. He was so very special. He never complained, just accepted the cross that he was given to bear. His big brother was his hero and he never failed to be so very quick with his "I love You" and we exchanged those words daily. He was also so proud of his little brother's faith and the courage he has shown with the cross that he has to bear. If It were possible to describe Ronald with one word, it would be LOVE. His love was always there for everyone to see. His fight is over now because God came with open arms to take him home and now, he is surrounded with nothing but love and there will be no pain ever again. We will miss you sweetheart and we will see you again in a while.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Mullins

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Brenda Mullins - 71, of Big Stone Gap, VA passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Greg Loren Bement

KINGSPORT - Greg Loren Bement, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at the home, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Allen Carpenter

SURGOINSVILLE – Christopher Allen Carpenter, 32, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. The burial will follow to Oakdale Central Baptist Church cemetery.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins

KINGSPORT - Blanard Ray “Doc” Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12:30-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Memorial Centers
Kingsport Times-News

Flora Lee Smith

Flora Lee Smith, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022 from Holston Manor. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Travis Terrell and Flora Alice Pearcy-Terrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Kenny D. Smith;...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters

CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters, 81, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view survivors and arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

My First Job: Jeff Cassidy

What was your first job? Aside from holding a paper route for the Kingsport Times News and mowing multiple yards in my community, my first taxable job when I turned 15 was the old Oakwood Grocery Market on West Sullivan Street. How did you get your first job? I applied,...
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr

KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony Wayne Hall

WISE, VA. - Anthony Wayne Hall, 40, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home. He was a meat cutter for the United Grocery in Norton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Letcher Taylor. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Hall Taylor (Rodney Gentry), Wise; brother, Austin...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Daniel "Dan" McKinney

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Daniel "Dan" McKinney passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of June 1, 2022, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Dan served in the U.S. Army in the 10th infantry division and was stationed in Europe during the Korean Conflict. He wore many hats throughout his long life, having served as a truck driver, farmer, equipment operator, logger, construction worker, and coal miner. Dan was described by his friends and family as the most hard-working man they'd ever known. He enjoyed tending to his garden, digging, cutting down trees, driving trucks, working on vehicles, and many more dirty and dangerous activities. His favorite place in the world was sitting on top of his bulldozer.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donald N. Martin

KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Villages at Allandale. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy and Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. A Graveside Service be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be nephews. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruritan briefs

South Central: The South Central Ruritan will host the Tennessee Walking Horse Show (Classic) on Saturday, June 4. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 6. Only one show per year is held at this location. The concession stand, featuring Debbie's hot fudge cakes, will be open. The club is located at 2639 Tenn. Highway 107, Chuckey.
CHUCKEY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Jeffery "Jeff" Lynn Jacob, 58 of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Jeff worked for Federal Express for over 32 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Jean Hedrick Jacob. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Rena Jacob of the home; children, Jordan Jacob & wife, Madison of Athens, TN, Ethan and Nolan Jacob both of the home; father, Chalmer Jacob of Surgoinsville, TN; and his brother, Karl Jacob of Knoxville, TN. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

William E. (Bill) McDaniel, aka “Wahoo”

Bill McDaniel passed away after a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, May 31st. He was the son of Katherine McDaniel of Kingsport and the late Edgar L. McDaniel. Surviving family include sister, Betsy McDaniel Boyer (Andy Boyer) of Normandy Park, WA; nephew, Henry Boyer of Pensacola, FL; and extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel

KINGSPORT - Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel, 60, Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Plum Festival returns to Johnson City

The Blue Plum Festival returned to downtown Johnson City on Friday following a two-year hiatus. Familiar favorites like the Ferris wheel and live music are featured at the two-day event, as well as arts and craft displays and food vendors located in the Founders Park Pavilion. A free kids area...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy