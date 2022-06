A glimpse of hope has come in the wake of a tragic loss for the two teens who lost their parents in a Bowie crash in late May, according to their viral fundraiser. The President of Hampton College has offered Kyle Savage Jr. a full ride to the institution this fall, shortly after a fundraiser created to support the boys' after the loss of parents Charlene and Kyle Savage went viral, states fundraiser creator Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse II in an update.

