SAN ANGELO, TX — The Rio Vista Head Start site was closed today by the Concho Valley Council of Governments (CVCOG) out of an abundance of caution following reports of gunfire near the school. Early this morning, police responded to multiple reports of gunfire heard in Jaime Padron Memorial Park off Ben Ficklin Rd. The school is nearby. None of the gunshots appeared to be directed towards the campus. What is more, no children were on the campus at the time of the reported incident. Nonetheless, the Head Start Emergency Response Plan was followed, and a campus lockdown was enacted where…

2 DAYS AGO