Hiker who fell from McAfee Knob has died

This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no further updates at this time. Previous: (from Roanoke PD) On June 3, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on scene. The man’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. The suspect was located close to the scene and was detained by officers shortly after the offense occurred. The person was transported to the Roanoke Police Department for an interview with Detectives.

