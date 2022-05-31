ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in SD, MN

 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region recovered...

Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
STURGIS, MI
Panhandle Post

Troopers focus on traffic safety around work zones

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — One of the most notable times of year in Nebraska is underway: Construction season. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are adding emphasis around work zones to keep construction crews and motorists safe during the summer months. “The crews working on road projects during the...
Panhandle Post

GOP governor hopeful Pillen endorsed by Nebraska Cattlemen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican governor hopeful Jim Pillen has scored the endorsement of the Nebraska Cattlemen, a top advocacy group for the state’s ranchers. Pillen, a veterinarian and the owner of a hog farm operation, is running to replace current Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican who leaves office in January because of term limits.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Power#Ap
Panhandle Post

US regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

WASHINGTON (AP).—U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Panhandle Post

Recreational pot validated for ballot in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults. The secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures...
Panhandle Post

Catch these Game and Parks education events in June

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in June. Here are some opportunities:. Beginning Nature Journaling educator workshop is June 8. Nature journaling can unlock creativity, provide data to observe patterns, help people understand the importance of good data collection, reinforce the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alliance, NE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

