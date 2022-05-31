ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors in gun-detection tech tested at NYC City Hall donated to mayor's PAC

By K. Holt
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, New York City started testing a gun detection system from Evolv Technologies at City Hall and Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams, who has said he came across the system on the internet, has been talking up the tech for months as a way to...

www.engadget.com

Reason.com

Eric Adams Wants to Cut a Rug, Zoning Regulations

The wave of successful zoning reforms sweeping the country has largely passed over America's largest city. No longer, it seems. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams released a "City of Yes" initiative that aims to lessen the city's regulatory burden on new housing, small businesses, and "zero carbon" infrastructure. "We are...
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
The Jewish Press

Jewish Leaders, Parents Criticize New York Board of Ed Meetings on Shabbat

New York City’s Department of Education is being slammed for scheduling a series of public events on Friday night when Shabbat-observant Jews were unable to attend. “I am appalled that some parents are expected to violate their religious beliefs to be part of the town halls or be excluded from the process,” Effi Zakry wrote to New York City schools Chancellor David Banks, as reported by the New York Post.
Thrillist

Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
manisteenews.com

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
WNYC

Changes Coming to NYC Schools; The War in Ukraine, and the United States' Response; 'Medium' COVID; Hometown Hockey

As the New York State legislative sessions ends, several education-related changes are making waves. Jessica Gould, WNYC reporter, reports on bills about class size, parental involvement and more. Plus, she explains the city's plans to shift literacy instruction toward phonics. Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent of Puck, discusses...
