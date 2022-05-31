ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decomposing bodies found in Lakewood Ranch condo identified as couple

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it has positively identified the bodies found in a Lakewood Ranch condo last Friday.

An MCSO release said that it is believed that Tery McAvoy, 74, killed his wife before killing himself. No evidence was found that suggested that anyone else was involved in the couple’s deaths.

The couple’s bodies were found after the victim’s sister called the sheriff’s office to ask deputies to check on the pair. Deputies said by the time they did the welfare check at the Lake Vista Condos, no one had heard from the couple in over a week.

Initially, deputies could not positively identify the bodies because they were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office said it does not know what the motive was for the murder-suicide, but detectives said they believe the couple had domestic issues.

