3-year-old hit by vehicle at east side fishing area
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks have confirmed a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday evening on Cleveland’s east side.
The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the East 72nd fishing area parking lot.Black bear sighting in NE Ohio neighborhood
The Metroparks said police have identified the driver. The parents reportedly took the child to University Hospitals but the child’s condition is not known.
An investigation is underway. Look for more information on this story to come.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1