Cleveland, OH

3-year-old hit by vehicle at east side fishing area

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks have confirmed a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday evening on Cleveland’s east side.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the East 72nd fishing area parking lot.

The Metroparks said police have identified the driver. The parents reportedly took the child to University Hospitals but the child’s condition is not known.

An investigation is underway. Look for more information on this story to come.

