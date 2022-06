Police say that a man wanted in connection with a carjacking and three armed home invasions is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a North Mississippi residence. Brian Parker, 49, of Florida, was taken into custody Thursday after multiple agencies responded to an alert to be on the lookout for Parker after a carjacking and two burglaries were reported in Olive Branch and Southaven areas. Officials later learned that the burglaries were armed home invasions.

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO