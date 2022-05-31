ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County attorney Clarence Dass dies after battling colon cancer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Clarence Dass, 36, died Sunday after battling colon cancer, just days before the anticipated date of his twins’ birth. Dass was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2017. According to a release, he kept his cancer treatments private and continued to work. Dass was the founder...

HometownLife.com

Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Only Two I-96 Lanes Open Between Kent Lake & Wixom Roads Next Week In Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County. The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall. Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes. During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall: The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with murder of Oxford dad

The case against an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a case of mistaken identity is bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Judge Lisa Asadoorian of 52-3 District Court advanced the case against Marcus Nathan on Thursday after a preliminary exam, concluding there was probable cause that he fatally shot Dennis Kendrick, a single dad of a teenager.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pre-registration for Wayne County Expungement Fair now open

DETROIT – Pre-registration for Wayne County’s very first Expungement Fair is now open. Wayne county will be holding its first Expungement Fair on July 23rd from 10 am to 3 pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. Interested individuals must pre-register and answer an online questionnaire to determine eligibility....
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Headstone installed in Detroit cemetery after year-plus delay

DETROIT – Local 4 has heard from several people about delays with items they paid for to memorialize loved ones at a cemetery in Detroit. Cora Doss contacted us after waiting more than a year for a headstone. Forest Lawn Cemetery blamed it on supply chain issues and promised...
DETROIT, MI
Newswise

Henry Ford Health is First in the World to Offer Latest Advancement in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

Newswise — DETROIT (June 2, 2022) – Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear acceleration to deliver precise and accurate radiation treatment more rapidly than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe man, 43, killed in motorcycle collision with semi

A Monroe man, 43, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Ash Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Hamza Mohamed was in the left lane of Telegraph north of Interstate 275 just before 10 p.m. when a semi exiting the freeway pulled into the southbound lanes of Telegraph, into the path of Mohamed's 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle. Mohamed braked to avoid the semi but hit the left reaof the trailer, police said.
MONROE, MI
Detroit News

Juggling Act: A local OB-GYN hangs up his scrubs after delivering 10,000 babies

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and the ’90s were the terrain of alt band 10,000 Maniacs, then consider Dr. Joseph Beals of Troy as the man of 10,000 babies. That’s roughly how many babies Beals, an obstetrician and gynecologist, estimates he’s delivered during his roughly four-decade career. If you do the math, that’s 263 babies a year or 22 babies a month over 38 years. That’s a lot of babies.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank investigates DTE and their growing concerns of fraud

DETROIT – On Thursday, DTE launched an investigation after it appeared that a customer’s identity was stolen to establish new service. Dawn Reimer was concerned about her DTE bill and worried that her account would be frozen or, even worse, that her power would be shut off. Local...
DETROIT, MI

