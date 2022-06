Established in 1980, this uniquely-Chicago tradition is back with an exclusive array of eateries just in time for summer. Showcasing the city’s culinary excellence and diversity, Taste of Chicago sets up in Grant Park. Known as the world’s largest food festival, the boots are packed to the brim with tasty eats. The event will be scaled-down in the main Grant Park area. Food tickets will not be sold this year, but cash and credit are accepted inside the event.

