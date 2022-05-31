ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tough day at Havana Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mower was partially stuck in a sand...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 4

Related
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandostylemagazine.com

Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sand Trap#Havana#Sports
themonarchwedding.com

Ken and Maria - Crescent Beach Florida

Ken and Maria found a secret little hideaway, just south of Saint Augustine Beach, and they knew it was the perfect spot for them to join their lives. Each has 2 beautiful children, and when you brought the 6 of them together they fit together like family. Their wedding was overlooking the Atlantic, and in true Florida fashion, looked like rain until the wedding, at which point the sun came out and a soft breeze ascended.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Joseph Wolfgang Treml

Joseph “Joe” Wolfgang Treml, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by family on May 18, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Joe was born on August 19, 1929 in Landskron, Czech Republic. After growing up and working as an accountant, Joe decided to move to The Villages, FL from Conway, SC in December of 2006. Joe played golf most of his life and loved it. He also enjoyed watching all sports. Joe met his wife Elizabeth “Liz” in The Villages, and they married on 09/07/2007 and had a wonderful life. He will be greatly missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator Watching Sun Rise In The Villages

This alligator was watching the sun rise over the Village of Hillsborough here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

MVP Athletic Club locations in The Villages sold to another company

Genesis Health Clubs has purchased the Spanish Springs and Brownwood locations of MVP Athletic Clubs in The Villages. Included in the deal were exclusive rights to be the sole health club provider for The Villages, paving the way for future expansion. The move represents a symbolic milestone for the Wichita,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Anejo Mexican renovating in St. Johns

St. Johns County issued a tenant renovation permit for the 4,788-square-foot Anejo Mexican Restaurant at a cost of $212,124 at 335 Pine Lake Drive, Suite D104, in Nocatee Town Center in Ponte Vedra. The Nocatee Town Center directory says Anejo Cocina Mexicana will open in early summer 2022. Catullo’s Italian...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers sharply divided as to whether ban should be lifted on resident at swimming pool

Villagers are sharply divided as to whether a ban should be lifted on a resident at a swimming pool in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Sumter Landing Community Development District is being asked to consider an appeal from Villager Ed McGinty, who wants to be allowed to return to his neighborhood pool in the Village of Hadley. He was banned from the pool last year and arrested when he returned there against a judge’s order. However, the political lightning rod was acquitted in a trial in April.
THE VILLAGES, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
uktimenews.com

The Villages, Florida man arrested after hitting friend for golf tag: report

A 77-year-old man who played golf at The Villages in Florida is now facing a battery charge after he allegedly punched his friend in the face during a tag argument. The incident involving Richard Randell and his 84-year-old playing partner happened at De La Vista golf course in late April, Fox35 Orlando reports, citing court documents filed late last month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Dan Mullen to sell Gainesville home

Former Gators football head coach Dan Mullen listed his Gainesville house for sale April 18. It has a pending offer of $2.75 million. Mullen’s home sits in the Oakmont community, a gated neighborhood near Haile Plantation. It is just doors down from UF athletic director Scott Stricklin, who hired the coach in 2017 before Mullen parted ways with the team after an underwhelming 2021 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
vieravoice.com

Flutie, Batmobile lead birthday parade for 103-year-old veteran

An Indialantic neighborhood’s third consecutive parade for World War II veteran Bob Clark’s birthday featured a special guest in a special car straight from the Batcave. Doug Flutie, the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College and a former NFL and CFL quarterback, led dozens of vehicles past the 103-year-old Clark’s Bahama Drive home, driving his flame-spitting, working replica of the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s “Batman” films starring Michael Keaton.
INDIALANTIC, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Realtor Laura Kutryb Gives Tour of $2.75 Million Home For Sale in Cocoa on N. Indian River Dr.

WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb , EXP Realty. Stay tuned as Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor talks with Laura about the home and upcoming philanthropic opportunities here on the Space Coast. This beautiful new listing has 5 bedrooms and 6 baths with a cottage behind the house that also has a bedroom/loft and bathroom, private dock with boat lift and a 5 car garage with a lift.
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Elmer Kellerman

Elmer Kellerman, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully May 25, 2022, after a long illness. He was born to Eugene and Aurelia (Epplin) in Pinckneyville, IL in 1943. After completing high school, he graduated from Southern Illinois University where he studied architecture and design technology. Because he wanted...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Carnival cruise ship picks up 16 people stranded in open sea

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Crew members on the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship spotted a small vessel in distress near Cuba Friday morning and took aboard 16 stranded people who were inside it, according to a news release. The Mardi Gras crew made contact with the group before 8...

Comments / 0

Community Policy