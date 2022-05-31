ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Second Harvest providing free meals for children this summer

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQbqR_0fw0VREL00

Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee will be providing free meals to children this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.

The program is running at the following sites this summer:

Gallatin Shalom Zone:
600 Small St., Gallatin, Tennessee 37066
Open June 1 through June 30, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Cumberland View North:
2313 25th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37208
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — West:
520 39th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 26 on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Richland Hills:
5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

WNDC Dream Streets — Rolling Hills
6535 Premier Dr., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following locations require program enrollment. Contact the site directly for more information on how to enroll.

Cottage Cove:
4908 Aquatic Rd., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open May 31 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

CCM Cultivating Character in Millennials:
608 Cleveland St., Nashville, Tennessee 37207
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m.

Nations Ministry:
5112 Raywood Ln., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open June 6 through July 21, Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Unlimited Potential:
260 E. Winchester St., Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066
Open June 6 through July 1, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Spot Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership:
900 Acklen Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Open from June 6 through July 22, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Gallatin, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Cleveland, TN
Gallatin, TN
Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Former Austin Peay coach takes around $30K from university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that the former Austin Peay track and cross country coach misappropriated around $30,000 of university funds after an investigation. The investigation determined the Douglas Molnar, who was the head track and field and cross country coach from September 2004 until...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Cove#Charity#Nations Ministry
tnledger.com

'Completely out of the game'

Young homebuyers can’t compete in hot Middle Tennessee market. Buying a home in Middle Tennessee these days is, shall we say, challenging. Boatloads of buyers with cold, hard cash are making multiple offers on the relatively few homes for sale. Behind them are relatively affluent two-income families that still have to go through the mortgage loan process.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Witnesses provided details of the 1883 night of the crime

The Nov. 7, 1883, Daily American covered the opening day of Smith County outlaw Bugg Hunt’s case and led off with a meaty headline that declared: BUGG HUNT. His Trial Progressing in the Federal Court. Witnesses Who Suffered in the Cookeville Stage Robbery. The first paragraph read: Bugg Hunt,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Nashville General Hospital Responds to Meharry Stating They Were Unaware of the Hospital’s Relocation Plans

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 1, 2022

Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water. She was preceded in death by her...
MURRAY, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy