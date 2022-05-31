Second Harvest providing free meals for children this summer
Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee will be providing free meals to children this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals are provided on a first come, first served basis.
The program is running at the following sites this summer:
Gallatin Shalom Zone:
600 Small St., Gallatin, Tennessee 37066
Open June 1 through June 30, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Cumberland View North:
2313 25th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37208
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — West:
520 39th Ave. N., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 26 on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Richland Hills:
5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
WNDC Dream Streets — Rolling Hills
6535 Premier Dr., Nashville, Tennessee 37209
Open June 6 through July 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The following locations require program enrollment. Contact the site directly for more information on how to enroll.
Cottage Cove:
4908 Aquatic Rd., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open May 31 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
CCM Cultivating Character in Millennials:
608 Cleveland St., Nashville, Tennessee 37207
Open June 6 through July 29, Mondays through Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m.
Nations Ministry:
5112 Raywood Ln., Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Open June 6 through July 21, Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Unlimited Potential:
260 E. Winchester St., Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066
Open June 6 through July 1, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Spot Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership:
900 Acklen Ave., Nashville, Tennessee 37203
Open from June 6 through July 22, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
